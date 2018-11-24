SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. SureRemit has a market cap of $4.51 million and $159,740.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00125225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00195243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.08597344 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009190 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.