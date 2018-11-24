Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $14.21 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.