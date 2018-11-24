Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $31,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $64.69 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

