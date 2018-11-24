Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398,077 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Microsoft worth $2,297,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 122,615 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,998,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,440,000 after buying an additional 1,271,400 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 55,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,486,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,228,364.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $103.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-increases-stake-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.