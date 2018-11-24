Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.94 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-has-27-94-million-holdings-in-wheaton-precious-metals-corp-wpm.html.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.