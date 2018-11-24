Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,161,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $28,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NiSource by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price target on NiSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on NiSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

