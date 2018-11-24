Strs Ohio Sells 68,173 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68,173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $93,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,913 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.54.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

