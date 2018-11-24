Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 53.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $35.25 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

