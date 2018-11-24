Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 21,120 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 748,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 262,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 30,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen raised Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.72 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $611.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

