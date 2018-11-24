Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,575 United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 521.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UAL opened at $94.84 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.07.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on United Continental from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on United Continental from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $91.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

