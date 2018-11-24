Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,804 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

In other news, Director E Townes Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $3,758,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $118.14 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $87.13 and a 52-week high of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

