Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,976,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,647,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,136,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,115,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,553,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,019,000 after purchasing an additional 944,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/sterling-bancorp-stl-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.