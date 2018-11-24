State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $273,000 in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 343,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 128,680 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 940,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 49,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $2,959,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $347,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,630. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.43. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-invests-273000-in-sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc-sail.html.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.