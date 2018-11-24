State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,112 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 711.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of CVTI opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, insider John A. Tweed bought 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $280,652.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 7,300 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $219,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,112 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-buys-4112-shares-of-covenant-transportation-group-inc-cvti.html.

Covenant Transportation Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.