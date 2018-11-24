State Auto Financial (STFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 target price on State Auto Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.63.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $123,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 53.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.