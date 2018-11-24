StarterCoin (STAC) Market Cap Reaches $224,278.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $224,278.00 and approximately $535.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00124311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00194461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.34 or 0.08678820 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009110 BTC.

StarterCoin was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,407,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

StarterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

