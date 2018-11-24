Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/stag-industrial-inc-stag-to-issue-dividend-of-0-12.html.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.