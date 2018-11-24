SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,177.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One SPINDLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. SPINDLE has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $25,177.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.02364801 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00526234 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026757 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017820 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007620 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,543,496,682 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Token Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

