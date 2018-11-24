Spectrum Brands (SPB) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $103.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Spectrum Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.90.

NYSE:SPB opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 115.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,909,000 after buying an additional 2,017,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 93.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 42.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 83.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

