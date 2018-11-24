South State Corp (SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, July 30th.
In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $295,031.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SSB stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. South State has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $94.50.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.07 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that South State will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.
