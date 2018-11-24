South State Corp (SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Get South State alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $295,031.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in South State by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 566,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 194,735 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,709,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of South State by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 182,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,986,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. South State has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.07 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that South State will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.