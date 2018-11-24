Sono-Tek Co. (SOTK) Director Samuel Schwartz Sells 9,000 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Samuel Schwartz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samuel Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Samuel Schwartz sold 12,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $36,375.00.

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

