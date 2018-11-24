Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,370 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 532.1% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.14 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $128.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

