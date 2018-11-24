Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 237.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Smart & Final Stores were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 66.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 135,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 1,755.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 492,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,772,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 307,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:SFS opened at $6.60 on Friday. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $123,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $112,961.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,273.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

