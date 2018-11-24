Slate Office REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$54.50 million during the quarter.

