SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Holdings Reduced by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of SkyWest worth $42,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in SkyWest by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 470,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

