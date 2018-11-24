SINA Corp (SINA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SINA’s earnings. SINA reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SINA.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SINA. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. 280,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,859. SINA has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 19.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

