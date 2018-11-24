Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

SFLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Shutterfly in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ SFLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.76. 238,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,543. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Menon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,624.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $182,843.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $182,843.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,205 shares of company stock worth $4,272,227. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

