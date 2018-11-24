Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.70 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

