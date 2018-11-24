Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 349,098 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 349,098 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 194,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

