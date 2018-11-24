Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,557 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

