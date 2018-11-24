SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 155.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,313 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 105.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $38.69 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other Catalent news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

