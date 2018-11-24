SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 68,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 42,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.57. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

