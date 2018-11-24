Severn Trent Plc (SVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37.35 on January 4th

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.35 ($0.49) per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SVT opened at GBX 1,937.50 ($25.32) on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,575 ($33.65).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,764 ($23.05) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,169.88 ($28.35).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

