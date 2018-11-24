Serabi Gold (SRB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 135 at Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday. Serabi Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.17 ($0.08).
Serabi Gold Company Profile
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.