Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Receives $18.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s revenue was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 761,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 659,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 493,803 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 540,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 176.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

