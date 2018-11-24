Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Position Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Sealed Air accounts for approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 11.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Sealed Air by 11.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

