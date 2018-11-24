Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 365,671 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 365,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,299,674.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 5,415 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $227,375.85.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. 1,419,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

