Schroder Investment Management Group Has $185.86 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,269 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Altria Group worth $185,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schroder Investment Management Group Has $185.86 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/schroder-investment-management-group-has-185-86-million-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.