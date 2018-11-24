Schroder Investment Management Group Has $120.59 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $120,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,861,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 84.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,873,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 1,315,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,527,000 after buying an additional 78,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,362,000 after buying an additional 628,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,882,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC opened at $53.18 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In related news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

