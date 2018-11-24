Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 40,097.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,874,176 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of Baxter International worth $144,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,263,057,000 after acquiring an additional 719,013 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,321,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,116,000 after acquiring an additional 306,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,809,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,287 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

BAX opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

