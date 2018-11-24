Sanofi SA (SNY) Position Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 277,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $44.92 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

