SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $988,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $111.78 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

