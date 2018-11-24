Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $110,545.27 in Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 5,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $110,545.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,255 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $288,472.05.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,170 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $266,821.10.

On Thursday, November 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,674 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $179,452.70.

On Monday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,958 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $179,044.84.

On Thursday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 11,554 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $206,469.98.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Istar Inc. purchased 18,865 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $332,024.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 3,924 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $66,315.60.

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $2,118,960.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $19.13 on Friday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.46 million, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Income & Growth by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Income & Growth by 7.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 323,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Safety Income & Growth by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 401,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $110,545.27 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/safety-income-growth-inc-safe-major-shareholder-purchases-110545-27-in-stock.html.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.