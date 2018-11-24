Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,943 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $900.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 947.48 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $786.23 and a 12 month high of $980.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 0.06%.

WTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

