Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,068,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,858 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $217,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,693,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 924,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 91,879 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $76.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

