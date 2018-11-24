Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Macy’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 19.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $32.01 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,728.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,312 shares of company stock worth $7,817,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (M)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-5-47-million-position-in-macys-inc-m.html.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.