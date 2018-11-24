Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 65,745 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $83.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Shares of HP stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.96. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

