Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Top pick” Rating for Phoenix Group (PHNX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700.50 ($9.15) target price (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 688 ($8.99) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 787.08 ($10.28).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

LON:PHNX traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 595 ($7.77). 4,006,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 719 ($9.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($10.71).

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX (6.10) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Wendy Mayall sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £45,262.14 ($59,143.00). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.72), for a total value of £60,043.34 ($78,457.26).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.