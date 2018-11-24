Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $47.80 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $47,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at $119,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Simonich purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $100,064.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Weinreich purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $382,950.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

