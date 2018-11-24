Rockwell Automation (ROK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $188.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Rockwell Automation expects its adjusted EPS to be $8.85-$9.25, which represents 12% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It also anticipates organic sales to be up 3.7-6.7%. The company will gain from favorable manufacturing environment, strength in heavy industries and positive macroeconomic indicators. Rockwell Automation will benefit from its focus on broadening the portfolio of hardware and software products, solutions and services. Growing investment and acquisitions will also fuel growth.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.87.

ROK opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

